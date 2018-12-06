Raanta (lower body) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Raanta just cannot seem to stay healthy, but the silver lining for the Coyotes is that Adin Hill has been stellar in his place, with the 22-year-old goalie having won four of his first five games this season with a minuscule 0.56 GAA and correspondingly superb .977 save percentage over that span. If you need help in goal for fantasy hockey purposes, check to see if Hill is available.