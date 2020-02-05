Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Shuts door on Oilers
Raanta posted a 30-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Raanta silenced a hot Oilers team with his second shutout of the season and the 13th of his career. The victory snapped a personal four-game (0-3-1) losing streak for the Finn, who is now 10-11-3 for the year. Raanta has a 2.80 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 25 games. The 30-year-old figures to start again Thursday versus the Hurricanes.
