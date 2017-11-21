Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Shuts down Leafs in win
Raanta stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win over Toronto on Monday.
Well, that was certainly unexpected. Raanta hasn't been someone to trust throughout the season, but he was sharp in shutting down what's been one of the NHL's most consistent offenses. That's now three straight wins for him, and he's taken a step toward becoming a more trusted option in the net.
