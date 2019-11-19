Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Shuts out Kings
Raanta posted a 30-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Raanta had his best game of the year in this one -- he'd allowed at least two goals in each of his previous seven starts. The shutout is the 12th of his career. Raanta improved to 4-2-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. Expect the Finn to get his next start over the weekend -- either against these same Kings on Saturday or versus the Oilers on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.