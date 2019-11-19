Raanta posted a 30-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Raanta had his best game of the year in this one -- he'd allowed at least two goals in each of his previous seven starts. The shutout is the 12th of his career. Raanta improved to 4-2-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. Expect the Finn to get his next start over the weekend -- either against these same Kings on Saturday or versus the Oilers on Sunday.