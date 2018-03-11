Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Sidelined again Sunday
Raanta (lower body) isn't expected to suit up against the Canucks on Sunday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta will be watch from the press box for the fourth straight game, which is a bummers since he's been lights out lately. The Finnish backstop has posted a .949 save percentage, 1.79 GAA and three shutouts in his last nine outings, recording a 6-1-1 record in that span. His absence will allow Darcy Kuemper to guard the cage Sunday.
