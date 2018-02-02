Raanta stayed in the locker room during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars for precautionary reasons after being involved in a rear-end collision on his way to Gila River Arena.

The Finnish netminder was initially given the starting nod for Thursday's tilt, but Scott Wedgewood ended up guarding the Coyotes' goal against Dallas, with Raanta remaining in the locker room as Wedgewood's emergency backup. Raanta was reportedly a little shaken up after the collision, but he didn't sustain any injuries, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Saturday against the Kings.