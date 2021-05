Raanta (upper body) skated Monday but won't play in Monday's game against the Kings, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta's working his way closer to a return but will once again watch from the press box Monday while Adin Hill backs up Darcy Kuemper. The Finnish netminder will have three more opportunities to retake the Coyotes' crease prior to the end of the season, with the next one coming Wednesday against the Kings.