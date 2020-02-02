Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Skid continues despite strong night
Raanta stopped 42 of 44 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Saturday.
Only Brandon Saad (two goals) was able to solve Raanta -- who logged a terrific .955 save percentage -- during regulation. Unfortunately for Raanta, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane both scored in the shootout to hand him his fourth consecutive loss. Raanta will look to get back on track Tuesday in Edmonton against the red-hot Oilers.
