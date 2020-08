Raanta (undisclosed) will dress as Darcy Kuemper's backup for Friday's Game 2 against the Avalanche, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta has yet to play this postseason due to an undisclosed injury, but he's finally fit to play, and he could be in goal as soon as Saturday for the second half of a back-to-back set with Colorado. The 31-year-old netminder played pretty well during the regular season, maintaining a .921 save percentage through 33 appearances.