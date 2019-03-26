Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Slated to rejoin practice
Raanta (lower body) is expected to return to practice at some point this week, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta likely still has a ways to go in his recovery and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, but his anticipated presence in upcoming practices at least provides a positive outlook on his status moving forward. Darcy Kuemper has emerged as one of the hottest netminders in the league in Raanta's absence, so Raanta would likely return to a backup role, should the Coyotes secure a playoff spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...