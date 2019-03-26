Raanta (lower body) is expected to return to practice at some point this week, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta likely still has a ways to go in his recovery and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, but his anticipated presence in upcoming practices at least provides a positive outlook on his status moving forward. Darcy Kuemper has emerged as one of the hottest netminders in the league in Raanta's absence, so Raanta would likely return to a backup role, should the Coyotes secure a playoff spot.