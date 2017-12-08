Raanta figures to be the starting netminder against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Raanta will be making his first appearance between the crease since Nov. 22 when he suffered an upper-body injury. The netminder has been bogged down with various ailment throughout the season and will need to get healthy if he is going to hold off Scott Wedgewood for the No. 1 job in the desert.