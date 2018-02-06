Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Slated to start Tuesday
Raanta (undisclosed) is slated to return between the pipes when the Coyotes face the Jets in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Raanta missed the last two games for the Coyotes after being involved in a car collision last week that left him shaken up in some fashion. it appears he has his bearings back and will return to the blue paint, looking to build off of a string of recent performances (five) in which he has allowed two goals in each contest. Despite his 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage over that span, Raanta has just a 2-1-2 record to show for it due to a lack of offensive support. It remains to be seen how locked in the Finnish netminder will be in his first game back, but he takes on a Jets club tallying 3.21 goals per game (fifth in NHL) this season.
