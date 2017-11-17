Raanta saved 33 of 37 shots during Thursday's 5-4 victory over Montreal.

The first-year Coyote entered Thursday's game with an .898 save percentage and 3.20 GAA during a four-game losing skid, so while it's great to see Raanta grab a win, this wasn't a strong outing. It's a poor fantasy setup with Arizona allowing the most goals per 60 minutes in the league (3.84), and at this stage of the game, it's difficult to trust Raanta in the majority of matchups.