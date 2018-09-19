Raanta set aside 18 of 19 shots from the Kings in Tuesday's 4-2 split-squad home win.

The Finn played the first two periods, with a Jeff Carter even-strength tally being the only damage against Raanta. Last season, the Coyotes were the worst team in the Pacific Division, yet Arizona's top puck plugger still maintained a tidy .930 save percentage and a career-high 21 wins over 47 games.