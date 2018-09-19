Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Solid showing in intrasquad game
Raanta set aside 18 of 19 shots from the Kings in Tuesday's 4-2 split-squad home win.
The Finn played the first two periods, with a Jeff Carter even-strength tally being the only damage against Raanta. Last season, the Coyotes were the worst team in the Pacific Division, yet Arizona's top puck plugger still maintained a tidy .930 save percentage and a career-high 21 wins over 47 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Named Tuesday's starter•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Designated home starter Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Renews contract for three years•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Strong finish continues•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Records third shutout of 2017-18•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...