Raanta will get the starting nod against Toronto on Monday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The Finn has been the workhorse in the desert since he returned from his lower-body injury as he's started eight of the last nine games, posting a 3.08 GAA and a .906 save percentage during that span. However with the Coyotes currently allowing the ninth most shots on goal per game (32.7) in the NHL it's been difficult for Raanta to get in a groove, and he'll have his work cut out for him against an explosive Toronto offense.