Raanta will defend the home net from the Avalanche on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Raanta reportedly will be countered by established starter Semyon Varlamov in this next contest. The former can't seem to stay healthy for a long stretch this season, and he's winless in his past five games, despite a 2.62 GAA and .926 save percentage that suggest he's simply not getting enough support from his allied skaters. As a result, Raanta shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a No. 2 fantasy goalie.