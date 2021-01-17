Raanta made 31 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Two of San Jose's goals came on the power play, and the third glanced off Jakob Chychrun's skate in the slot and over Raanta's shoulder on a seemingly harmless play. The 31-year-old netminder is closing in on his 100th career appearance with Arizona, and he should continue delivering strong numbers alongside Darcy Kuemper as the team tries to keep both its goalies healthy during the compacted campaign.