Raanta will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Ducks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta was razor sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Blues, turning aside 38 of 39 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The 30-year-old Finn will attempt to pick up his eighth win of the season in a favorable home matchup with an Anaheim team that's 6-12-2 on the road this year.