Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting against Canadiens
Raanta (lower body) will start against the Canadiens on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Darcy Kuemper (lower body) was expected to start but sustained an injury (or aggravated the existing one) during Monday's morning skate. As a result, Raanta gets the nod now that he's over a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old Raanta has lost five straight road games while posting an .852 save percentage and 5.49 GAA. This is a tough matchup, too, as the Habs have won seven of the last nine.
