Raanta will be in goal for Monday's tilt with New York.

Raanta has earned his team a point in each of his previous three contests, as he posted a 1-0-2 record with a 1.89 GAA over that stretch. The Finn seems to have rediscovered the form that led to the Yotes trading for him over the offseason. Whether he can continue to perform remains to be seen, although you certainly can't place the blame entirely on the netminder's shoulders, considering his teammates are tallying a mere 2.35 goals per game.