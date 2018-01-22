Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting against Islanders
Raanta will be in goal for Monday's tilt with New York.
Raanta has earned his team a point in each of his previous three contests, as he posted a 1-0-2 record with a 1.89 GAA over that stretch. The Finn seems to have rediscovered the form that led to the Yotes trading for him over the offseason. Whether he can continue to perform remains to be seen, although you certainly can't place the blame entirely on the netminder's shoulders, considering his teammates are tallying a mere 2.35 goals per game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Captures rare win•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting Saturday in St. Louis•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Comes up short in shootout loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hoping for more success against Preds•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stops 20 in shootout loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...