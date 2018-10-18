Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting against old team
Raanta will be between the pipes in a visit to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Raanta played great when healthy last season, posting a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage. This year, he has a 2.21 GAA, but actually has a .903 save percentage somehow. That should improve, but a road game against a team that has averaged 4.40 goals per contest to start the year will provide the Finn with a tough challenge.
