Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Anaheim
Raanta will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game versus the Ducks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Raanta was terrible in his last appearance Jan. 18 against the Oilers, surrendering six goals on just 18 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill for the final period of the eventual 7-3 loss. The 30-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with an Anaheim squad that's only averaging 2.65 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Pulled from Saturday's rout•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting versus Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Cleared to play•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Could return Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will be reevaluated prior to puck drop•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Could return during trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.