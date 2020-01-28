Raanta will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game versus the Ducks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta was terrible in his last appearance Jan. 18 against the Oilers, surrendering six goals on just 18 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill for the final period of the eventual 7-3 loss. The 30-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with an Anaheim squad that's only averaging 2.65 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.