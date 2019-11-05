Raanta will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game against the Flames, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta was a little shaky during his last start Wednesday against Montreal, surrendering four goals on 36 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The Finnish backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Calgary club that's 4-1-1 at home this year.