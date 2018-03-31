Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in goal Saturday
Raanta is set for Saturday's home start against the Blues, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
One more win will net Raanta 20 for the season. He's embraced the starting role in Arizona, and one shouldn't overlook the fact that the Finn has worked his way toward spectacular ratios (2.33 GAA and .927 save percentage), with his success even more impressive when you consider that he's been stopping pucks for the worst team in the Western Conference. St. Louis could give him trouble, though, as the Notes are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and are well in the hunt for a playoff spot.
