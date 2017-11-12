Raanta will tend the twine for Saturday night's game against the Jets.

You wouldn't know it from the record 1-1-1 record, but Raanta has been outstanding lately, posting a .946 save percentage and 1.92 GAA over his last three starts. The Finnish goalie's ability to get wins is more predicated on the team in front of him than it is on his own play, and the Arizona offense has been among the worst in the league, averaging a mere 2.39 goals per game. He'll look to keep up the hot play against a Winnipeg offense that is scoring 3.20 goals per game on average this season.