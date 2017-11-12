Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in goal Saturday
Raanta will tend the twine for Saturday night's game against the Jets.
You wouldn't know it from the record 1-1-1 record, but Raanta has been outstanding lately, posting a .946 save percentage and 1.92 GAA over his last three starts. The Finnish goalie's ability to get wins is more predicated on the team in front of him than it is on his own play, and the Arizona offense has been among the worst in the league, averaging a mere 2.39 goals per game. He'll look to keep up the hot play against a Winnipeg offense that is scoring 3.20 goals per game on average this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Excellent in shootout loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage against Blues•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 34 stops in 3-1 loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Named starter in Pittsburgh•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 36 saves in win over Carolina•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will start Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...