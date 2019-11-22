Raanta will patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with the Kings, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta was unbeatable in his last start Monday against L.A., turning aside all 31 shots he faced en route to his second home victory and first shutout of the season. The Kings have been much better at home than on the road this year, owning a 7-4-0 record in contests played at the Staples center as opposed to the 2-8-1 record they've compiled in games away from home, so Raanta and the Coyotes may not fare as well Saturday even though they'll be taking on the same opponent.