Raanta will start between the pipes in Wednesday's afternoon road game versus the Wild, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta will make his return to action after missing over three weeks with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old netminder will try to secure his sixth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Minnesota team that's 14-4-0 at home this year.