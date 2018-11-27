Raanta (undisclosed) will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta missed Monday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, but whatever held him out clearly wasn't overly serious. The Finnish netminder has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Avalanche and Calgary while registering a disastrous 6.34 GAA and .831 save percentage over that span. He'll look to get back on track and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 8-2-2 at home this campaign.