Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Minnesota
Raanta (undisclosed) will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta missed Monday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, but whatever held him out clearly wasn't overly serious. The Finnish netminder has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Avalanche and Calgary while registering a disastrous 6.34 GAA and .831 save percentage over that span. He'll look to get back on track and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 8-2-2 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...