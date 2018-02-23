Play

Raanta will guard the home goal Saturday against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta will start the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday, looking to put a subpar effort (five goals allowed on 38 shots) Thursday behind him. He should have a decent chance to do so against a Ducks team averaging just 2.36 goals per game during February.

