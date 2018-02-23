Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in net Saturday
Raanta will guard the home goal Saturday against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta will start the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday, looking to put a subpar effort (five goals allowed on 38 shots) Thursday behind him. He should have a decent chance to do so against a Ducks team averaging just 2.36 goals per game during February.
