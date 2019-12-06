Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Pittsburgh
Raanta will guard the goal during Friday's road matchup with the Penguins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta wasn't great in his last start Saturday against San Jose, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-2 loss at home. The 30-year-old backstop will look to bounce back on the road in a matchup with a Pittsburgh club that's 11-3-2 at home this year.
