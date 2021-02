Raanta will patrol the crease during Thursday's road matchup with the Blues, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta has been limited to one game this season due to an undisclosed issue. The 31-year-old Finn was pretty solid in his lone appearance, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Jan. 16. He'll attempt to remain unbeaten in a tough road matchup with a hot St. Louis squad that's won four straight games.