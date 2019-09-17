Raanta (lower body) will tend the twine in the home game of Tuesday's split squad clashes against Los Angeles, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta will return to action after missing the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign due to a lower-body injury. Heading into the upcoming season, the Finn will likely be forced to split time with Darcy Kuemper, unless one of the two netminders can separate himself from the other.