Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting preseason clash
Raanta (lower body) will tend the twine in the home game of Tuesday's split squad clashes against Los Angeles, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta will return to action after missing the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign due to a lower-body injury. Heading into the upcoming season, the Finn will likely be forced to split time with Darcy Kuemper, unless one of the two netminders can separate himself from the other.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Cleared for offseason program•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Traveling with team•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Slated to rejoin practice•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Likely done for regular season•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: GM admits season in jeopardy•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Season may be over•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.