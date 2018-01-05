Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting Saturday against former team
Raanta will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Rangers, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta was fantastic in his last start Thursday against Nashville, turning aside 37 of the 39 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-2 overtime victory. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his seventh win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's 6-7-2 on the road this season.
