Raanta will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Blues.

Raanta has played well in the month of January, maintaining a 1.90 GAA and .934 save percentage through five appearances, but he's compiled a highly disappointing 1-1-3 record over that span due to a glaring lack of goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old backstop will look to snap his four-game losing streak and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Blues team that's 15-9-0 at home this season.