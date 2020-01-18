Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting versus Oilers
Raanta will guard the road cage Saturday versus the Oilers, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Raanta has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury, but he's been cleared to take on the divisional opponent. Since Darcy Kuemper (lower body) has been out, Raanta has been a serviceable replacement with a .919 save percentage and 4-4-0 record. The Oilers are heating up, though, as they've won four of the last five while averaging 4.2 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.