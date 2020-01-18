Raanta will guard the road cage Saturday versus the Oilers, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury, but he's been cleared to take on the divisional opponent. Since Darcy Kuemper (lower body) has been out, Raanta has been a serviceable replacement with a .919 save percentage and 4-4-0 record. The Oilers are heating up, though, as they've won four of the last five while averaging 4.2 goals per game.