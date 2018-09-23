Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stays hot versus Anaheim
Raanta was unbeatable Saturday, stopping all 27 shots through the first two periods of a 6-1 home win over the Ducks.
As indicated by the score, the Coyotes were in complete control of this contest, and even depth goalie Adin Hill managed to stop 13 of 14 shots from Anaheim in the final frame. Raanta has been terrific in the preseason, as he's allowed just one goal on 46 shots through two games.
