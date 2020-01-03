Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stellar once again
Raanta turned away 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.
The Coyotes scored three unanswered goals in the third period to deliver Raanta a second straight victory. He's stopped 65 of 68 shots (.956 save percentage) over those two outings and is firmly entrenched as Arizona's go-to netminder while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) remains sidelined.
