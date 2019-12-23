Raanta made 28 saves in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Raanta was about 10 minutes from his second shutout of the season when Detroit's Filip Zadina finally solved him. With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) on the shelf and listed as week-to-week, Raanta will carry the load for Arizona for the foreseeable future. In 14 games this season, Raanta is 6-5-2 with a 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage. If he's still available on your waiver wire, grab him and start him with confidence.