Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Steps in capably
Raanta made 28 saves in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Raanta was about 10 minutes from his second shutout of the season when Detroit's Filip Zadina finally solved him. With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) on the shelf and listed as week-to-week, Raanta will carry the load for Arizona for the foreseeable future. In 14 games this season, Raanta is 6-5-2 with a 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage. If he's still available on your waiver wire, grab him and start him with confidence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.