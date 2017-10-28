Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Still day-to-day
Raanta (lower body) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday night's contest against the Devils. However, Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet did not sound optimistic that the goalie would play in this next one.
Speaking to the media Saturday, Arizona's bench boss said Raanta "did a little more on the ice today, going to work with a therapist again and we'll go from there." The 'Yotes recently acquired depth goalie Scott Wedgewood in a trade with the Devils, but it'll reportedly be Louis Domingue making the start in the upcoming draw with their latest trade partner.
