Raanta (lower body) will not dress for Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta's will miss his fifth consecutive game due to the lower-body injury. The Finn's absence has caused the 'Yotes to rely exclusively on career backup Darcy Kuemper, who's posted a 1-2-1 record, 3.50 GAA and .896 save percentage without Raanta in the picture. Hunter Miska reportedly will stay on board as the backup in the upcoming clash against Detroit.