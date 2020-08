Raanta (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Predators for Game 4 on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Darcy Kuemper will get the starting nod, as expected, so the backup role will go to Adin Hill with Raanta unavailable. The Yotes are on the hook for one more year of Raanta's deal at $4.25 million AAV, which is a lot to spend for a No. 2 netminder, so the team could look to offload him during the offseason.