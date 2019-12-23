Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stopping pucks Monday
Raanta will tend the road twine in Monday's game against the Predators, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta will get a bulk of the starts as long as Darcy Kuemper (lower body) -- who is considered week-to-week -- remains on the shelf. The 29-year-old Raanta has been impressive over limited action this year, posting a .920 save percentage and 2.66 GAA, although his 6-5-2 record is nothing to call home about. Nashville ranks 11th in the league with 3.32 goals per home game.
