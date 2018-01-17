Raanta made 20 saves on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Raanta surrendered the game's first two goals but kept the opposition off the board for the final 44:26 to get to a shootout. Joe Pavelski got one by the Finnish backstop in the skills challenge, and that was all it took to keep Raanta from victory with Aaron Dell denying all three Arizona shooters. Raanta's 2-2-2 record over his past six appearances represents a dramatic improvement from his 4-10-2 start, but he's still a risky fantasy play.