Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stops 20 in shootout loss
Raanta made 20 saves on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Raanta surrendered the game's first two goals but kept the opposition off the board for the final 44:26 to get to a shootout. Joe Pavelski got one by the Finnish backstop in the skills challenge, and that was all it took to keep Raanta from victory with Aaron Dell denying all three Arizona shooters. Raanta's 2-2-2 record over his past six appearances represents a dramatic improvement from his 4-10-2 start, but he's still a risky fantasy play.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Blows two-goal lead•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ready for clash against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Comes up short against former club•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting Saturday against former team•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Knocks off visiting Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...