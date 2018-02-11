Raanta allowed three goals on 43 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

Yielding three goals usually doesn't mean one had a good night, but even without the victory, Raanta did help his numbers, as his save percentage rose to .916. And at this point, owners can't be starting Raanta expecting he will win. If he's still in fantasy lineups, it's because owners are hoping he can assist in the save percentage category, and that's exactly what he did Saturday night.