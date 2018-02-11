Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stops 40 shots
Raanta allowed three goals on 43 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
Yielding three goals usually doesn't mean one had a good night, but even without the victory, Raanta did help his numbers, as his save percentage rose to .916. And at this point, owners can't be starting Raanta expecting he will win. If he's still in fantasy lineups, it's because owners are hoping he can assist in the save percentage category, and that's exactly what he did Saturday night.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Set for challenge against visiting Flyers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Emerges victorious against Wild•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gives up four in return•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Not in the lineup Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...