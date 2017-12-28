Raanta stopped 25 of 26 shots Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Colorado.

Raanta came in struggling and the Avalanche entered sitting fifth in the league in goals per game. So naturally, Raanta had his best game since Dec. 9, holding Colorado to a single goal Mikko Rantanen. Other than that goal, Raanta was brilliant and stepped up when the Coyotes needed someone to carry them to a win. Tread with caution given the poor record, but he has the talent to steal wins in the right spot.