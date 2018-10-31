Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stops Senators to even record
Raanta turned aside 25 of 26 shots Tuesday, earning his fourth win of the year, a 5-1 victory over Ottawa.
Raanta followed a good start in Saturday's contest with another solid performance, this time keeping Ottawa from doing much of anything with the puck. Raanta has now held the Senators and Tampa Bay to just one goal each in the past six periods, which is no easy task. If he's available, now's a good time to add him and see how long he can keep this up.
