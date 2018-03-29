Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Strong again in win over Knights
Raanta stopped 27 of 29 shots to earn his fourth straight victory, a 3-2 win over Vegas on Wednesday.
March has been Raanta's month, as he's now 6-1-0 since the calendar turned to March and hasn't given up more than three goals all month. He also hasn't posted a save percentage lower than .931 or given up more than two goals since March 1. With how he's finishing the year, he should be an automatic start in the Coyotes' final games.
