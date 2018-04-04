Raanta was sensational in Tuesday's 4-1 win at Calgary, turning aside 42 of 43 shots.

That's six wins in a row for Raanta and nine in his past 10 appearances. Even though he plays for the lowly Coyotes, Raanta's been an incredible asset for owners down the stretch. Keep starting him with confidence.

