Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Strong finish continues
Raanta was sensational in Tuesday's 4-1 win at Calgary, turning aside 42 of 43 shots.
That's six wins in a row for Raanta and nine in his past 10 appearances. Even though he plays for the lowly Coyotes, Raanta's been an incredible asset for owners down the stretch. Keep starting him with confidence.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Records third shutout of 2017-18•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Strong again in win over Knights•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Grounds Lightning to keep run going•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...