Raanta was pulled from his start against San Jose on Wednesday during the first period after sustaining an upper-body injury, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Four minutes before Raanta was pulled Logan Couture skated across the top of the goal crease and made clear contact with Raanta's shoulder and head which knocked him to the ice, and it's believed the collision is the cause of the injury. The 28-year-old won't return to to the contest and was replaced by Scott Wedgewood, who figures to start for Arizona if Raanta isn't ready for Friday's game against Los Angeles.