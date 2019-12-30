Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Sunk by Stars in third period
Raanta surrendered three goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Sunday.
Raanta was perfect through two periods, but the Stars' offense awoke in the third and stuck the Finn with his third straight loss. The 30-year-old dipped to 6-8-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Darcy Kuemper's lower-body injury opened the door for Raanta to lay claim to the starting role, but the latter has done nothing to prove he deserves a larger share of the crease when the former returns.
